Realme Ace said to be the brand’s next flagship with 125W fast charging

The Realme X50 Pro 5G from earlier in the year was the company’s first real premium flagship smartphone. An untimely launch followed by strong competition worked against it, and unavailability of units made matters worse. Now, the brand is looking to put all of that behind and is ready for round 2, with the Realme Ace.

The Realme X50 Pro sits at the top of Realme’s smartphone lineup, just above the Realme X3 series. However, with the launch of the Realme X7 and other products, the hierarchy is no longer as simple as it used to be. This could perhaps be another reason why it is dropping the numbers for a simpler product name.

If the moniker sounds familiar, it is because ‘Ace’ was also the name of Oppo’s high-end smartphones from earlier in the year. While that lineup only had two products in entirety, rumours claim that it was transferred to Realme to take care of. In case you don’t remember, Realme was an Oppo sub-brand at birth, which later went on to be independent, but continues to share technologies.

The “Realme Ace” is now expected to be unveiled in early 2021, almost a year after the Realme X50 Pro. The biggest upgrade will be the inclusion of the 125W UltraDart charging, which, the company claims, could to take a 4,000mAh battery from empty to full in 15 minutes. It was revealed in mid-2020, but is yet to make its way to a commercially available smartphone. It would make sense for such a feature to debut on a high-end flagship.

Apart from that, the Realme Ace is also likely to adopt the Snapdragon 875 (or the Snapdragon 888, if the rumours are true), in line with most 2021 flagships. More interestingly, it could be Realme’s first smartphone to offer a 108MP primary camera. For over a year, nearly every Realme smartphone has opted for the same 64MP camera from Samsung.

Information is still very scarce, so we can’t confidently dismiss the existence of a Realme X60 Pro just yet. Madhav Sheth did tease about an upcoming flagship recently, hinting at a phone which will be powered by Qualcomm’s new top-of-the-line chipset. Perhaps we will get some clarity at tonight’s Snapdragon Summit.

