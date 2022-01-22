Realme 9i is available to purchase today via an early sale

Audio player loading…

Realme’s first offering for the year - the Realme 9i, is a typical budget phone that looks to offer true value for money to the users.

While the phone was expected to start selling from January 25, the company has announced an early sale during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. The regular sale will commence from January 25.

Talking about the phone, the Realme 9i comes equipped with an Octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of onboard storage. Among other highlights of the phone are its triple camera setup, a large 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Realme 9i early sale: price and availability

The retail price of Realme 9i starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While the top-end variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone is available in two colour options – Prism Blue and Prism Black.

Customers looking to purchase the phone today can avail of the ICICI back offers on Flipkart which provide an instant discount of Rs. 750.

The phone will be available to purchase via REealme's official site and Flipkart.

Realme 9i key specs and features

The Realme 9i comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,412 pixels. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 128GB of onboard storage and up to 6 GB of RAM. The d phone comes with a feature called Dynamic RAM – which allows users to extend the RAM virtually (up to 5GB) in case required.

The storage on the phone is of UFS 2.1 type and though the phone maxes out at 129GB of storage, it can be extended up to 1TB vias SD card.

In terms of optics, the phone has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera. While on the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera for your selfies and video calls.

The Realme 9i draws power from a 5000 mAh battery which should ideally offer over a day of backup easily. It supports 33W fast charging over a Type C port. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram