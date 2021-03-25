Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro goes on sale today: price, specs, and offers

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones, which were launched globally last night, will go on sale in India today afternoon. Both the Realme 8 series devices will go on sale via Flipkart starting at 12 noon today.

With the Realme 8 series, the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will not only take on the likes of the Redmi 10 series, Samsung. It is even taking on its own Realme Narzo 30 Pro. With the Realme 8 series, Realme eyes to an additional piece of cake in the sub Rs 20,000 segment.

Realme 8 series price in India and availability

Realme 8 Realme 8 Pro 4+128GB Rs 14,999 - 6+128GB Rs 15,999 Rs 17,999 8+128GB Rs 16,999 Rs 19,999

Realme 8 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999 and the Rs 16,999 for the 8GB variant - all three variants come with 128GB internal storage. The Realme 8 is available in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colour options.

The Realme 8 Pro comes in two configurations: 6+128GB and 8+128GB, priced Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. The device is available in Infinite Blue, Infinite Black colour option for now. The Illuminating Yellow variant will be sold later.

You can avail 10% instant discount on ICICI Credit Cards and Credit card EMI Transactions on Flipkart.

Let's take a look at the specs of both the devices briefly.

Realme 8



The Realme 8 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The Realme 8 is the slimmest phone with a 5,000mAh battery with a 7.9mm profile and 177-gram weight. The phone is backed by a 30W fast charging.

In terms of camera, the device comes with a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera on the front. The Realme 8 is also the first phone in the segment to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme 8 Pro

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The Realme 8 Pro is the cheapest phone with a 108MP camera in India undercutting the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The 8 Pro uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. This is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. Selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC and flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also has a sleek profile with 8.1mm thickness and 176-gram weight. The Realme 8 Pro also packs in an in-display fingerprint scanner.

