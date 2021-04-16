Realme 8 5G to be unveiled on April 22 in India

The Realme 8 5G will be unveiled in India on April 22. It will be a 5G variant of the Realme 8 which launched last month.

On March 24, the Realme 8 and 8 Pro made their global debut in India . Towards the end of the event, the host teased that the Realme 8 5G will be coming soon, for those looking for an affordable 5G device. It will join the Realme X7 and the Realme Narzo 30 Pro as budget 5G offerings from the company.

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 8 5G will be the first smartphone in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Unveiled in November, it is a 7nm platform meant for mid-range devices with two high-performance Cortex A76 cores running at a frequency of 2.2GHz and six Cortex A55 cores for efficiency.

While the processor will be the biggest difference between the 4G and 5G variants of the Realme 8, there are likely to be other downgrades too, to keep the price low. It is expected to have a starting price of around Rs 15,000 — possibly undercutting with the Narzo 30 Pro as the cheapest 5G smartphone in India.

A recent Geekbench listing revealed some more specifications of the Realme 8 5G. Along with the Dimensity 700, it will have up to 8GB of RAM, and run on Android 11. There’s also supposed to be a 5,000mAh battery powering the device. 30W fast charging is also expected to make the cut.

Other details about the Realme 8 5G are yet to be revealed. For context, the Realme 8 (4G) had a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate along with an under-display fingerprint scanner. We could see Realme switch things up and offer a higher refresh rate, keeping up with the competition. Apart from that, it had a quad-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor.