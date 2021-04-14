Realme 8 5G specs leaked on Geekbench and Google Play Console listing

With only a while remaining before the Realme 8 5G variant is launched in India, the specs of the smartphone has leaked courtesy to Geekbench and an appearance on Google Play Console. Besides this, the design of the smartphone has also been revealed from a promo that the company shared.

The Geekbench listing was shared by Mysmartprice in a report, and it happens to show that the smartphone has a model number of RMX3241. This is also the same model which received the NBTC certification a few weeks ago. As for the Google Play Console listing, it was shared by Mukul Sharma and it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

(Image credit: GeekBench)

Realme 8 5G with 8GB RAM, Android 11, and, well, Dimensity 800 processor visits Google Play Console listing. GPC listings have mentioned incorrect SoCs in the past as well, and Dimensity 700 is more than likely to happen.#Realme #Realme8 #Realme85G pic.twitter.com/tiFj96iFHEApril 14, 2021 See more

The Geekbench listing seems to suggest that the Realme 8 5G smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, and 8GB of RAM based on the results. Besides this it is set to feature Android 11 out-of-the-box. On the Geekbench tests the smartphone scored 570 points and 1766 points in the single-core and multi-core test respectively.

The Realme 8 5G also received the FCC certification a couple of days ago which confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, it will be 162.5x 74.8×8.5mm, and weigh around 185 grams. The FCC certification also confirms the Android 11 out-of-the-box along with Realme UI 2.0.

The smartphone will apparently feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will come with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, and 5G bandwidth. The Google Play Console listing suggests that the smartphone will come with a display that has a FHD+ resolution and 480 ppi density.

The Realme 8 5G has also been approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification in India last month. As for the cameras and the other specification, there are no details yet.

If rumors are to be believed Realme will apparently launch the smartphone in India on April 22, and it is set to be revealed alongside the Realme 8 5G Pro smartphone which will be the higher variant in the series.