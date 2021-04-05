Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G to launch in India soon

The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro launched in India in March, marking the global debut of the company’s new number series smartphones. If you were disappointed that they weren’t 5G capable, the company has just that in the pipeline.

Soon after the Realme 8 series unveiling , Madhav Sheth confirmed that the family will eventually have 5G members as well. Now, we have more confirmation about the existence of the Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G.

The latest development comes courtesy of Realme India’s support handle. A fan requested the company to bring a 5G variant of the new Realme 8 Pro to India, to which the official account replied “Realme being the democratizer of 5G smartphones, we have already planned Realme 8 5G and 8 Pro 5G coming soon”, confirming that both the phones will 5G counterparts in the near future.

Hey, we have expanded for our 4G masses with the realme 8 series. Although, realme being the democratizer of 5G smartphones we have already planned realme 8 5G and 8 Pro 5G coming soon. Stay tuned to our social media handles to know more about the same. Thanks!🙂April 2, 2021 See more

This doesn’t seem like a premature confirmation or a mistake as Realme India Support has replied to some other users too, giving them a similar answer while also suggesting alternatives such as the Realme X7 and Narzo 30 Pro to those who do not want to wait.

Later this week, the Realme C20, C21 and C25 will launch on April 8 in India. Soon after, the Realme Narzo 30 will be unveiled, once again in 4G and 5G flavours. With so many offerings, it seems like Realme wants to have an option for all kinds of users in the sub-Rs 20,000 market.

The company hasn’t specified how the Realme 8 5G series will differ from the 4G models, but we assume that the chipset will be the only point of distinction between them. Looking at the rest of the lineup from Realme, there are chances that these upcoming devices will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U and Dimensity 720 processors.

Apart from that, the Realme 8 Pro (4G) has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a 108MP camera, 50W fast charging, Snapdragon 720G and a 4,500mAh battery. On the other hand, the Realme 8 (4G) has a 64MP camera stack, the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging and the same AMOLED display.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!