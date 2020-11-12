Realme 7 5G to launch on November 19 in UK

Realme 7 series will get a new addition in the global market soon in the form of Realme 7 5G. The Realme 7 5G will launch on November 19 in the UK.

Currently, the Realme 7 series consists of Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. The Realme 7 5G will be the third device in the series and needless to say, the device will be 5G enabled as the name suggests. This will also be Realme’s first 5G device in the number series. The Realme 7 5G will launch at 10 AM GMT(3:30 PM IST) on November 19. The launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Tune into the realme UK Livestream launch of #realme75G and our #realDeals Black Friday event.19.11.20 at 10 AM GMT. https://t.co/tnqHWSDBeiNovember 11, 2020

A recent report from MySmartPrice claims that the Realme 7 5G for the global market will be the Realme V5 which as launched in China back in August this year. The Realme V5 is a 5G capable chipset powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The new Realme 7 5G device was spotted on the NBTC certification website with model number “RMX2111”. The same model number belongs to Realme V5 which is already available in China.

Realme V5 specifications

(Image credit: Realme)

Since the Realme V5 is already available in China, we know the specification of the same. This is the same set of specifications we can expect te Realme 7 5G to the sport. The Realme V5 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 180Hz touch sampling rate and the screen-body ratio of 90.7%. It has a single punch-hole design which occupies a 16MP selfie shooter.

Powering the device is Mediatek’s Dimensity 720 5G SoC with dual-mode 5G. The dedicated gaming mode is said to boost 35% touch response, and a 20% boost in performance. It is built on the 7nm process. The Realme V5 comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As for the optics, the Realme V5 sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide with 119-degree for, two 2MP macro and depth sensors.

The battery onboard is rated at 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W charging. It can charge the device from 0 to 100% in 65 minutes. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and the 3.5mm audio jack.

In China, the Realme V5 is priced at CNY 1499 (~Rs 17,000) and CNY 1899 (~Rs 21,000 ) for 6+128GB and 8+128GB respectively. This translates to £ 171 but the final price might be different.