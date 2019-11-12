Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 purported specifications leak on the web

Just a day after it was revealed that Qualcomm is prepping to release its next-generation Snapdragon 865 chipset at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, key specifications of the said chip have leaked.

Snapdragon 865 chip is the successor to the SD 855 and SD 855+, which headlined flagship smartphones launched in 2019. Now, according to a Chinese tipster on Weibo, the Snapdragon 865 has an octa-core CPU with a base clock speed of 1.8GHz. It falls in line with an earlier report where the benchmark scores, allegedly of the SD865, were revealed via Geekbench listing.

Adding to that information, we now have details on the basic specifications of the chipset. The SD865 chip is rumored to have four Kryo Silver (Cortex-A55) cores assigned to run at 1.8GHz, three Kryo Gold (Cortex-A77) cores at 2.42GHz frequency and a single Kryo Gold core with a 2.84GHz clock speed.

The upcoming flagship chipset has Adreno 650 at the helm of affairs for better graphics performance with a 587MHz clock speed. And while this doesn't seem to suggest a lead-up by Qualcomm in the graphics department, the company could launch a buffed up version of the SD865 chipset later in 2020.

Comparing some benchmarks between SD865 and SD855, the tipster notes that there is a performance increase of up to 20% on the SD865 while the GPU performance from Adreno 640 receives a much-needed boost and performs 17-20% better than the last generation.

It is also rumored that Qualcomm will have two versions of the upcoming flagship chipset: one with an integrated 5G modem and another one without for countries where 5G penetration is non-existent.

Additionally, the chip is said to be mass-produced starting early 2020, and Samsung has been roped in as the manufacturing partner for its foundry. The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon chip is expected to be fabricated on a 7nm architecture process with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 kicks off from December 3 in Maui, Hawaii, and we should have more information around the next-generation Qualcomm chips by them.