Qualcomm bets big on gaming - Launches $2 million mobile esports league

As mobile gaming gets more and more mainstream, processor company Qualcomm and Esports tournament organiser ESL Gaming have forged a partnership to come up with a mobile gaming league, named the Snapdragon Pro Series. The league will have three tiers of competition — Open, Challenge and Masters — and have around $2 million in prize money at stake.

The Snapdragon Pro Series will have tournaments in North America, Europe, the Middle-East, China, North Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Qualcomm will understandably use the tournament to leverage Snapdragon powered devices that are backed by Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology

Along with automotive sector, mobile gaming is the new avenue that Qualcomm wants to establish the Snapdragon name with.

"Qualcomm is all-in on gaming"

"The distinguished arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming delivers premium, mobile-first features and enhancements including advanced game optimizations, ultra-realistic graphics, and lightning connectivity and performance speeds to help competitors harness the power of desktop-level gaming to transform the phone into a premium gaming machine," Qualcomm said in a statement.

"Qualcomm Technologies is all-in on gaming," said Don McGuire, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Qualcomm Technologies. "In partnership with ESL, Snapdragon Pro Series will be an important additional pillar of our comprehensive gaming strategy allowing us to build category leadership in mobile esports globally," he added.

ESL Gaming is the world’s largest esports and gaming lifestyle company. The company operates high-profile, branded international leagues and tournaments under the ESL Pro Tour, including ESL One, Intel Extreme Masters, DreamHack Masters, and ESL Pro League.