PUBG's new Taego map is now available on test servers

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds which is the name of the PC and the console version of the game just got a new map. This new map is called Taego and it is another 8x8km map. This is the third map in the game this size after Erangel and Miramar which were the two initial maps.

The developers of PUBG had resorted to introducing smaller maps to the game, a this brings welcome relief. The new map also brings new mechanics to the game along with new weapons.

PUBG Patch Report #12.2

The new map is Eastern themed and is available as the current Featured Map. It features rolling plains, small towns and riverways in between. Playable in TPP and FPP it supports up to 100 players. It only has clear weather for now and there is no red zone. The developers have added two bird varieties throughout Taego, reacting to player movement and gunfire.

One of the new additions to Taego is the Comeback BR which is similar to Call of Duty Warzone's Gulag. This is exclusive to Taego and this gives a chance to players who die during the first Blue Zone phase drop back into the fight later in the match.

Players who die during the first Blue Zone phase battle it out in the Comeback Arena, a location separate from the main Taego Battleground. Survivors who remain alive long enough in the Comeback Arena are transported by helicopter back to the Taego mainland in phase 3 to resume their fight.

Another new mechanics similar to COD Warzone is the Self AED or the self revive kit. The Self AED is a world-loot item that allows players to revive themselves when DBNO, without the need of a teammate, and can be used in Solo and Squad matches.

Two new weapons joining the game with this map is the K2, a world-spawn 5.56mm caliber AR and the Mk12 a 5.56mm caliber DMR. Both these weapons are exclusive to Taego. A new vehicle called the Pony Coupe is also being added to the game. Besides this the new update also adds a new survivor pass and an exclusive shop for each player.