PS5 games: all the games confirmed and expected on the PlayStation 5

PS5 games are nearly here. Sure, you may not be able to play them yet, but with a confirmed release window for the next-gen PlayStation console – at the end of 2020 – and specifications for the PS5 starting to drop, it's no surprise to see developers start announcing titles for the hardware.

So far we've only had confirmation of third-party PS5 games, including Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. But, when it comes to Sony's first-party titles, we're largely in the dark. Although we are expecting the likes of The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima to be cross-gen games, we can only speculate about what PS5 launch titles and exclusives are in the works.

We saw 13 games introduced at the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal and, while some will be heading to the PS5, others are explicitly Xbox exclusives. After the event, it was confirmed that Dirt 5, Chorus, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and Scarlet Nexus are definitely headed to PS5, while other titles shown are less certain.

But until we get a games-focused reveal event, we can't say exactly which games will be PS5 launch titles, but Sony has confirmed we'll see its 'compelling' PS5 games line-up 'soon'. Until then, we've gathered together this handy guide to all the PS5 games that have been confirmed so far – and some that we expect to see.

Confirmed PS5 games

Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite was confirmed for PS5 in May 2020. It'll arrive at launch, and players can expect some kind of visual upgrade for the game. In mid-2021, the game will be migrated to Unreal Engine 5, too.

Warframe

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

Leyou Technology, parent company of Warframe developer Digital Extremes, has revealed that its free-to-play online sci-fi shooter Warframe will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In an earnings report by Leyou Technology, the company stated that it's "preparing to expand Warframe to more platforms, such as the next-generation consoles and other devices".

However, there's no indication of when Warframe will land on PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Gothic

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

After gauging interest with a playable teaser, developer THQ Nordic has confirmed that it's going to remake its 2001 cult classic and bring it to PS5.

Nordic is planning to "stay as faithfully as possible to the original experience" and modernise gameplay mechanics but it's also promised fans that it'll be playing close attention to player feedback from the playable teaser; already the developer has said that it's hearing calls for a "grittier and less colourful world".

Development is still in the very early stages, though, and we shouldn't expect to see it in 2020.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has confirmed that the next chapter in the Assassin's Creed series is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla sees players take on the role of Viking raider Eivor, who leads their clan from their native home of Norway to the the shores of Dark Ages England - with a hope of settling for good. But resistance from the Saxons won't exactly make it easy.

This new Assassin's Creed game leans more into RPG elements, allowing players to build and management settlements, raid towns for resources, form alliances and even customize their character.

We got our first look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay during the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal on May 7, with Ubisoft releasing a new trailer for the upcoming game - but it was a bit of a disappointment.

Rainbow Six Siege

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has confirmed to Windows Central that it's planning for its online tactical shooter, Rainbow Six Siege, to be available on PS5 from launch day (whenever that launch day may be). In order to avoid forcing early next-gen adopters from having to leave their Siege friends behind, Ubisoft has also said that the game will support cross-generational multiplayer, so PS5 owners will still be able to play with their PS4 friends.

Outriders

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

People Can Fly has confirmed that its upcoming co-op shooter Outriders will land on both PS5 and Xbox Series X in "Holiday 2020" (AKA between October and December this year) - the same release window that we have for both next-gen consoles.

We don't know a huge amount about Outriders just yet, but the developer has described it as "a co-op RPG shooter for a new generation set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe".

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

(Image credit: Daedalic)

Announced in March 2019, Daedalic's Gollum game has now been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The developer confirmed to Edge, that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be a "stunning next-gen adventure". Previously Daedlic confirmed Gollum will release in 2021 for PC and "all relevant console platforms at that time". Whether the game will be cross-generation (releasing on PS4 and Xbox One also) is still unconfirmed however.

But what will the game actually be about? Gollum is an action-adventure which focuses on the ring-obsessed creature. According to Daedalic, the narrative-driven game"tells Gollum's story from a perspective never seen before ... while staying true to the legendary books."

Godfall

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Announced at the Game Awards 2019, Godfall is an action RPG from Gearbox that kind of looks like Destiny with swords and shiny hardware. We don't know exactly what the gameplay is going to look like, but it can be said that Gearbox popularized the "looter shooter" with its Borderlands franchise, so we imagine that the gameplay loop will be just as satisfying.

But, because Gearbox hasn't really made a hack and slash before, we'll just have to wait and see what the actual gameplay will look like and whether the slashing will be as satisfying as Borderlands' shooting.

We don't have a specific release date, but we do know that Godfall will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Epic Games Store "Holiday 2020".

New Bluepoint Studios game

(Image credit: Sony)

The announcement of a new Bluepoint game was the first time a company came out into the open and said that it is indeed developing a title for Sony's next-generation console.

Bluepoint Studios is the team best known for ports of classic games, having put out the incredibly well received Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and astonishing Shadow of the Colossus remaster.

Talk early in 2019 pointed to the studio's next project being yet another re-imagining of a classic game, and with rumors swirling around a Demon's Souls remake happening (an IP owned by Sony unlike the rest of the Bandai Namco franchise), it's looking like a relatively good guess that'll be the company's next title.

Watch Dogs: Legion

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

First announced at E3 2019, Watch Dogs Legion was initially confirmed for a March 2020 release. However, since then Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will now be delayed into the next financial year which runs from April 2020 to March April 2021, meaning Watch Dogs Legion could see a delay of as little as a month or up to a year.

This delay did, however, make it more likely that Watch Dogs Legion will launch on the PS5 platform. And it will,as the news was officially confirmed by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot at the end of 2019.

Battlefield 6

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Electronic Arts has confirmed that Battlefield 6 is coming to Xbox Series X and PS5 in 2021.

Speaking to GameSpot, EA said that Battlefield 6 will be "targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms". We're still largely in the dark about what Battlefield 6 is about, and whether it'll also be available on current-gen consoles, but we can't wait to find out more.

Gods and Monsters

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Just like Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters is another title from Ubisoft announced for PS4 at E3 2019 that's been delayed from its original early 2020 release into the next financial year.

We could see Gods and Monsters released any time between April 2020 and March 2021 and have now had official confirmation that it'll be coming to the PS5.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Quarantine was first confirmed during Ubisoft's E3 2019 press conference. It was never given a solid release date but it has since been delayed into the 2020-2021 financial year.

So, while we still don't know a release date, this delay has pushed the game closer to the PS5 launch. And, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, it's one of a number of games that's been officially confirmed for the next-gen console.

WRC 9

(Image credit: Nacon/KT Racing)

It's been officially confirmed that the latest version of the FIA World Rally Championship will officially hit Xbox Series X and PS5. The racing title will release in September 2020 for PC, Switch, Xbox One and PS4, but will also release on next-gen consoles.

“The introduction of new-generation gaming consoles is a wonderfully exciting step and we’re delighted WRC 9 will be the first rally game to become available to gamers on such platforms,” WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said.

According to the game's website, WRC 9 will feature rallies in Kenya, New Zealand and Japan from the 2020 WRC calendar, alongside over 400km of roads from all 13 scheduled rounds of the 2020 season.

WRC 10 and WRC 11 have also been confirmed.

Dying Light 2

(Image credit: Techland)

During an interview with Wccftech at E3 2019, developer Techland confirmed Dying Light 2 is set for next-gen consoles.

"Techland always has an eye on the latest new toys!" Techland's chief technology officer, Pawel Rohleder, said. "To be more specific - yes, the plan since the beginning of production has been to make Dying Light 2 a cross-generation title."

Dirt 5

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The racing franchise returns with Dirt 5 (stylized DiRT 5), which was introduced during the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal video and shortly thereafter confirmed to be coming to PS5 (and PS4, actually).

Dirt 5 will surely showcase off-road racing in worldwide locations like previous games in the series. While we don't know much about the new title, we do know that the top dogs in male voice acting, Nolan North and Troy Baker, will both lend their talents to the game.

Chorvs

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Chorvs is another game introduced during the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal video, but its official YouTube trailer confirmed it's also coming to PS5 (and PS4).

The futuristic starfighter shooting game follows Nara as she pilots her sentient ship Forsaken to destroy the cult she once belonged to. Wild! Its visuals evoke the moody red lighting of Control, but the combat feels a lot like Everspace and other arcade-style space shooters.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 had already been announced for current consoles, but a new trailer was unveiled during the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event indicating it was coming to that console. When that official trailer hit YouTube, we leanred it's coming to PS5 as well.

Players take the role of a vampire in the World of Darkness, where undead like yourselves have the capability to entrance, hunt, and gruesomely kill humans. Plots, schemes, and action will change the balance of power in a shifting world. Neat!

Scarlet Nexus

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The anime-styled hack-and-slash Scarlet Nexus was first revealed during the first Xbox Series X gameplay reveal video in May, but publisher Bandai Namco quickly announced the game would be coming to PS5 as well (and PS4, for that matter).

The futuristic action game follows a humanity besieged by mutants (that look like flower planters with legs, sure) who can only be fought with psychic powers. In other words, the best part of Control in a stylized anime setting. Bandai Namco confirmed this is the first in a new franchise (likely subject to its success) that's being created by talent from the Tales Of series.

Rumored PS5 games

Cyberpunk 2077

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has been reticent to say whether or not its upcoming title will be releasing on PS5. But we do know Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on Xbox Series X.

Despite no official confirmation, CD Projekt seems to suggest, during an earnings call, that Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to PS5 – we can't see why it wouldn't – but that the company is waiting for Sony to make the announcement first.

“There’s no official announcement coming from PlayStation so we really can’t confirm or deny anything,” Nowakowski said. “It’s PlayStation that first needs to address these issues and then we’re happy to make a comment, but we can’t jump the gun ahead of them.”

The company has also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will still release in September and will be available on Xbox Series X "from the get-go", with an enhanced, next-gen version being released at a later date.

If CD Projekt Red is planning to release an upgraded version of Cyberpunk 2077 for next-gen consoles, and is planning to release on PS5, then Sony would likely need a feature similar to Smart Delivery to implement this – as it appears this patch is more than a simple update, and is instead a full-blown upgrade.

We can only speculate, but it would explain why Sony has held off confirming that the game is coming, perhaps until it itself reveals a forwards-compatibility feature.

Death Stranding

Image credit: Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima and Sony have been pretty tight-lipped about whether we will be seeing Death Stranding as a PS5 game.

Death Stranding has already launched on the PS4 but in an interview with Wired, Sony's Mark Cerny hinted that we could be seeing the allusive title on PS5 too.

When asked by Wired about the transition from PS4 to next generation, and how Death Stranding will fit into this process, Cerny gave a "pregnant pause" and a glib smile before a spokesperson interjected that game would be released for PS4.

It's not exactly a confirmation but Cerny's response has definitely fuelled speculation that Death Stranding will be a cross-generation release.

Ghost of Tsushima

(Image credit: SuckerPunch)

SuckerPunch's historical open world adventure will take players back to Feudal Japan, and now we have a much clearer picture of when that will happen. At the Game Awards 2019, SuckerPunch revealed that Ghost of Tsushima will be hitting the streets on July 17, 2020, which means the wait is very nearly over.

That means that the game will arrive ahead of the PS5, but given how beautiful the graphics have been so far, we wouldn't be surprised if it launches on Sony's new console. Still, we haven't heard word one from Sony about whether Ghost of Tsushima will be a PS5 game.

The Last of Us: Part 2

Image credit: Naughty Dog

The The Last of Us: Part 2 was due to release on May 29, 2020; however, the game has been delayed until June 19, 2020.

We think it's a safe assumption that any Sony exclusives coming in 2020 (or that were due in 2020) will likely be cross-generation titles.

It would seem slightly odd for Sony to release one of its most eagerly anticipated sequels for just the PS4 at the end of the console's life cycle. So we think it's a safe bet to assume Joel and Ellie will make their way to the PS5, instantly becoming one of the best PS5 games.

Starfield

Image credit: Bethesda

Bethesda has quite a lot of projects in the works, but the one we seem to know the least about is Starfield. All we know so far is that Starfield is the gaming behemoth's first new IP for 25 years and will be a single player RPG set in outer space.

Having only seen an announcement trailer, we don't expect Starfield to release until at least 2020 which means it will land in the prime window to become a PS5 game. Bethesda hasn't let slip if this will be the case but it seems likely we will be venturing into Bethesda's galaxy on next generation consoles.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Image credit: Bethesda

As we said, Bethesda has been pretty busy behind the scenes since E3 2018. Not only is Starfield on the cards, but the long-awaited Elder Scrolls 6 has also been confirmed to be in the works.

Bethesda's Todd Howard has already stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 won't be coming out until after Starfield. So it'll be a while before we venture into Tamriel again, likely on next generation consoles.

Grand Theft Auto 6

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Ok, yes, we are being a bit hopeful here - mainly because Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been announced by Rockstar Games. But it's almost guaranteed that we will see a new installation in the Grand Theft Auto series, and it's not going to be for a while.

Therefore, it is likely that a release date will fall into the next generation, making GTA 6 a PS5 game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Image credit: Square Enix

Again, Final Fantasy 7 Remake has not been confirmed to be a PS5 game but has released exclusively for PS4 - with an Xbox One and PC release likely in the future .

Given the age of the PS4, and the ambitious nature of the game, Final Fantasy Remake on PS5 doesn't seem to be out of the question. Expect Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 to land on Sony's next-gen platform too.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Now, it's worth noting this title hasn't been officially confirmed nevermind being confirmed for PS5.

Sony has had huge success with its PS4 exclusives, particularly post-apocalyptic RPG Horizon Zero Dawn. Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best-selling games on the PS4, selling over 10 million copies and cementing itself as a must-have title. So it would make perfect sense for Guerrilla Games to develop a sequel, right?

It seems that is exactly what's happening. While neither Sony nor Guerrilla Games have announced a Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is in the works, one of the game's voice actors spilled the beans earlier this year and essentially confirmed a sequel is on the way. But with no release date in sight, it looks likely that Horizon Zero Dawn will land on PS5.

God of War 2

(Image credit: SIE Santa Monica Studio)

Much like Horizon Zero Dawn 2, God of War 2 hasn't officially been confirmed to be in the works.

It's only been a year since the critically acclaimed (and our Game of the Year 2018 winner) God of War reboot launched exclusively on PlayStation 4, but we're already looking to the future.

Despite Sony remaining tight-lipped on the subject, the success of God of War means a sequel is probably on the way (perhaps another God of War 2?). In addition, Sony Santa Monica has posted job listings for a number of roles across its teams - with one listing clearly citing the God of War reboot.

At this point, it's most likely that God of War 2 will come to PS5 than the PS4.

Gran Turismo

(Image credit: Polyphony Digital)

There are rumors abound that the next Gran Turismo title will be a part of the PS5's launch lineup. While nothing has been confirmed, it does seem likely that a Gran Turismo game will appear on the console at some point as it's PlayStation's landmark racing series.

Wired has reported that developer Polyphony Digital has Gran Turismo Sport running on a PS5 devkit while an even more recent leak has suggested that Gran Turismo 7 will release on November 20 as a launch title for the console.

We don't know for sure when a Gran Turismo title will appear on PS5, or what form it will take, but we think it's likely it will happen at some point.