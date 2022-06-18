Poco X4 GT will also be launching alongside the Poco F4 5G

Audio player loading…

Poco India had recently announced the launch dates for the Poco F4 5G . The global event happening on June 23 was assumed to be for one device. But new developments have brought to light that the company will be launching the Poco X4 GT as well during the event. The announcement was made by the Poco Global team and it's unclear at this time if the mid-range smartphone would make its way to the Indian markets as well.

Just as the announcements were made, leaks and specifications of the device have also surfaced. According to a report (opens in new tab) by 91Mobiles, the Poco X4 GT design suggests that the device is a repackaged version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro. The smartphone could feature a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display tech is said to be an IPS LCD display. The Poco X4 GT could also get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

Did someone say #Speeeeeeeeeeeeeed? How many "e" did we write? 😉💡 Let's get ready for the speed expert birth on June 23rd. Save the date for #POCOX4GT #NoSpeedLimited pic.twitter.com/wZ5LiNv9F2June 16, 2022 See more

In terms of the chipset, the smartphone is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. This could be clubbed with 8GB RAM and a max storage capacity of 256GB. The camera specifications could resemble the Poco F4 5G.

The Poco X4 GT is rumoured to be sporting a 5,080 mAh battery pack with support for a 67W fast charger. The smartphone is expected to run on the latest version of MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

It’s a confusing launch

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

If both of these products will arrive in India, then there is bound to be some confusion around the lineup of devices. The Poco X4 Pro 5G recently launched in India, but consumers like myself have been waiting for the F-series. Specifically, the GT series of the F-series smartphones. Though we are yet to hear about the arrival of the F4 GT in India, the F4 5G seems like a promising beginning for this year.

The Poco X4 GT looks like a product that falls between the Poco X4 Pro 5G and the F4 5G. Of the three, the Poco F4 5G appears to be a better choice. But all of this is on the basis of on-paper specifications.