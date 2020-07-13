Poco M2 Pro first sale scheduled for July 14

The Poco M2 Pro is all set to go on sale for the first time tomorrow. The device was announced last week in India as one of the cheapest Poco device powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The Poco M2 Pro It will be available on Flipkart starting 12 noon (July 14). Since it’s going on sale for the first time, there will be some demand for the device so, it’s better if you head to the sale page a few minutes before the sale starts.

It comes in three configurations: 4+64GB, 6+64GB, and 6+128GB. which will be available for Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999 respectively.

(Image credit: Poco)

Poco M2 Pro specs

The Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole camera placed at the centre of the screen. It brings a familiar design with a Gorilla Glass 5 sandwich that protects the front, back as well as the camera. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor and Adreno 618 GPU. The device is available in three configurations: 4+64GB, 6+64GB, and 6+128GB. You also get a MicroSD card slot.

On to the optics, the M2 Pro offers a quad-camera array with ba 48MP primary snapper with f/1.79, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over at the front, you get a 16MP shooter. You can record up to 4K videos with the rear camera and the front camera supports night mode capture too.

It is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging over USB Type-C port. This makes the device one of teh fasting charging phones in the segment. Other features include P2i splash-resistant, MIUI 11with Poco launcher 2.0 on top a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Colour options include Two Shades of Black, Out of the Blue, and Green and Greener.