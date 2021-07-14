Poco F3 GT to come with 120Hz display and will be in two shades of grey in India

The Poco F3 GT is one of the most talked-about smartphones at the moment, and the company seems to want to capitalize on that. It has been revealing different aspects of the smartphone in leaks and trickles to add to the buzz.

According to tweets from the official Twitter handle of Poco India, the Poco F3 GT smartphone will be made available in two different shades of Grey. Another tweet has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz display.

A phone that gives any pocket a look of sophistication, style and all things sexy... Which colour would your #POCOF3GT be - Gunmetal Silver or Predator Black?The POCO Community gets the juicy deets before everyone else. Sign-ups for round 2 to open soon. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/KDGrLeiSceJuly 13, 2021 See more

You wanted AMOLED, we'll do you better. How does 120Hz Super Smooth AMOLED sound? How about something even better? How about display with 1Billion+ colors?#POCOF3GT coming soon with a 10 Bit 120Hz ___ AMOLED display. pic.twitter.com/o4ZAIgAKb3July 14, 2021 See more

It'll be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset

Poco confirms that the two shades of grey for Poco F3 GT are called Gunmetal Silver or Predator Black. While the other tweet confirms that the smartphone will come with a 10bit 120Hz AMOLED display. And previous tweets and information shared by the company had said that the smartphone will come with Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The company also confirms that the panel of the Poco F3 GT features HDR 10+ support and DC Dimming technology. It has apparently been built with a Slipstream Design and anti-fingerprint matte finish while also retaining the premium glass feel. It will feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass body, with three styles of bevels, including a square bevel on the sides and a concave bevel on the top.

Previous leaks had said that the Redmi K40 Gaming phone could launch in India as the Poco F3 GT, as both of them shared the same model number. And the present evidence seems to strengthen the proof that the Poco F3 GT is the Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone.

A previous exclusive interview with TechRadar India, Poco's Anuj Sharma revealed insights into how the Poco F3 GT will be the best-built smartphone in the segment.

And being a gaming smartphone the 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, 10-bit colour, is a definite plus. For audio, the smartphone uses two stereo speakers with Sound by JBL, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification.

The Poco F3 GT’s gaming-centric features include retractable shoulder buttons of gaming, an 11,540 sq mm vapour chamber for thermal management, a 4D vibration motor for haptics, custom antenna placement, and more.

For cameras, the Poco F3 GT has a triple-camera array consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro shooter. The phone houses a large 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging, which is claimed to take about 42 minutes for a full charge.