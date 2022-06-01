Pixel Watch's battery life might be at par with other premium smartwatches

Audio player loading…

Google Pixel Watch is expected to provide a day's battery life as per the latest rumours from the industry.

According to a report (opens in new tab) by 9to5Google, the premium smartwatch will come with a 300 mAh battery pack. And the source of the info claims that the device is capable of running for a day. In comparison to other premium wearables , it does not stand out in any way. However, the report does indicate that it's unclear what factors were considered when testing these numbers.

The actual battery performance will be based on the usage of the smartwatch for tracking fitness and sleep activities. Additionally, we would also have to factor in the Always-On Display feature which could bring down the total usage time even more.

The estimated battery life is at a pre-release stage and there are speculations that we might see more improvements or changes in the future. After all, Google is yet to make any official announcements about the features, specifications and availability of the Pixel Watch.

Not so fast charging

(Image credit: Future)

Previous reports have indicated that the Google Pixel Watch may not come with fast charging capabilities. The charger on the smartwatch is manufactured by the same company that makes the Apple Watch chargers. While the latter does support fast charging on the Series 7 models using the 20W adapter, it is available only in select regions around the world.

Not exciting anymore

The Google Pixel Watch is turning out to be a WearOS smartwatch like any other ones that are already available in the market. Nothing is exciting about the device when it comes to the specifications so far. There is nothing else that makes it unique in any way from the competition. Many smartwatches do provide good battery life, like the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 . The Pixel Watch is in the same league as the other two, but we just hope that we get better news when it finally launches.

A day’s battery is good for most users. Personally, I’ve been able to stretch the usage on my Apple Watch for a day and a half too. And I’ve always had my charger available on the go thanks to that Type-C cable. The Pixel Watch could also be given the same treatment by turning off functions that aren’t a priority for you. Like turning off the Always-On display or limiting the number of apps that mirror your notifications to the smartwatch.