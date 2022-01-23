Pixel 6a with Tensor SoC tipped to launch in May

Audio player loading…

The affordable Pixel 6a smartphone has been in the news for some time. While Google has not yet officially acknowledged its existence, we’ve heard enough details already suggesting that the Pixel 5a successor is in the works.

Now according to a popular tipster and journalist Max Jambor, the Pixel 6a might launch in May 2022 - slightly earlier than its predecessors. The phone might launch along with the much-awaited Pixel Watch which is rumoured to launch on May 26.

To recall, Google has introduced the last couple of affordable Pixel phones in August, right ahead of the introduction of the flagship lineup. The Pixel 4a debuted in August 2020 while the Pixel 5a – that was made available only in a handful of markets – also made its way out in August 2021.

That said, the original Pixel 3a was introduced in May 2019, which probably suggests that Google is correcting the launch schedule which would offer enough gap between the two launches. There is a possibility that the company might have other phones as well to introduce, cough cough Pixel fold, cough, hence properly spacing out launces makes sense as well.

Pixel 6a – what we already know

Details about the Pixel 6a have been leaked multiple times in the past. Based on what we have seen already, it seems that the Pixel 6a might look identical to the Pixel 6 – though with an obvious strip down in terms of specs and features.

The phone is expected to retain the same two-toned colour scheme and a horizontal camera strip seen on the Pixel 6 lineup although the phone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup. To cut down on costs, Google is expected to repeat the same camera setup that is used for the Pixel 5a.

The phone might come with a slightly smaller 6.2-inch AMOLED panel and is expected to run on Google’s in-house Tensor chipset, up to 128 GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM, in-display fingerprint sensor and 5G connectivity. The 3.5mm headphone jack might be missing on this phone.

Pixel 6a India launch

As of now, there is absolutely no information if this Pixel device would launch in India. Google’s approach has been inconsistent towards one of the most important markets globally.

While the company has been hesitant at launching the “costly” flagship devices in India, it didn’t even bring the affordable Pixel 5a in the country – which was surprising. The Pixel 4a did receive a decent response and a timely launch of its successor could’ve helped the company immensely.

That said, we’ve seen how Apple’s market is growing steadily in the country thanks to the company’s increased focus and timely launches in the country. We can only hope that Google takes a cue from its rival and streamlines its product launches in the subcontinent as well.

