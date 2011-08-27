Week in camera news

It's been a big week for camera launches, with 17 making their debut

It's been a busy old week in the world of camera technology, with a whopping 17 cameras and 2 brand new lenses making their debut.

Here's our round-up of the week's events complete with links to the full stories.

Canon releases

Canon kicked off the announcement frenzy at the start of the week with the introduction of a new Powershot SX150, an IXUS 230 HS and an IXUS 1100HS.

The 12x superzoom Powershot SX150 features a 14.1 million pixel sensor and new Intelligent image stabilisation technology. A bunch of creative filters and fun effects can also be found on board.

The IXUS 1100HS is the world's slimmest 12x zoom compact camera, and also includes a back-illuminated 12.1 megapixel CMOS sensor a touchscreen LCD.

Last up from Canon is the IXUS 230 which also boasts superslim credentials, being the sleekest 8x zoom camera on the market.

Sony launches

Next up, Sony finally unveiled the much anticipated a77 DSLT. Featuring the company's unique translucent mirror technology, the camera can shoot contiuously at up to 12fps at full resolution. Angela Nicholson, who was at the press launch of the camera, was particularly impressed by the new electronic viewfinder. Take a look at our hands-on review to get a better picture of what the a77 has in store.

Not content with announcing just one DSLT models, the a65 also made its debut this week. An entry-level camera, it uses the same 24.3 megapixel sensor as the a77 it's capable of shooting at 10fps and also has that impressive EVF.

Two new NEX models also made it out this week, with the NEX-7 leading the way with its 24.3 megapixel sensor and the world's quickest shutter release lag at just 0.02 seconds. It's also the world's first compact system camera to feature an OLED electronic viewfinder, which offers 100% frame coverage. The NEX-5N also arrived, packed with a 16.1 megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor and the capability to shoot full HD movies at 50p or 25p.

Nikon launches

Wednesday was a busy day with Nikon outing 8 new compacts into its Coolpix line-up. For the first time, Nikon now offers a rugged compact model with the AW100. Its tough credentials include 10 metre waterproofing, 1.5m drop-proofing and -10 degree freezeproofing. It also includes a GPS tracker, electronic compass and world map to make sure you don't get lost.

We spoke to Nikon about the introduction of its compact camera. The company has high hopes for the AW100, with plans to make it the market leader.

The other big news was the P7000 premium compact getting an upgrade in the shape of the P7100. Equipped with a new tilting screen and faster processing speeds, the camera aims to address all the problems with the previous model.

Other cameras launched this week by Nikon include the S1200pj, the latest model to feature an inbuilt projector and the S100, the company's first 3D shooter.

Perhaps most conspicuous in its absence however was the hugely anticipated mirrorless model from the company. But, according to Nikon's James Loader, the current range includes something for everyone. Read more in our exclusive interview about why we might not be seeing a Nikon CSC for a while.

Panasonic launches

Sneaking in at the last minute with a few launches this week is Panasonic. Introducing the world's first 'Power Zoom' lenses, a new 14-42mm kit lens that automatically retracts to an incredibly compact size is the big news. A 45-175mm telezoom lens was also introduced, watch our video hands-on with the new lenses to find out more.

Slotting in at the top of its bridge camera range, the Panasonic FZ150 is the company's flagship model. Stuffed with features including a 24x optical zoom, 12.1 million pixel MOS sensor and a Venus Engine, the camera is also equipped with full manual control.

Panasonic also outed a new wi-fi enabled compact, the FX90 along with a firmware upgrade for its premium compact, the LX5.

After all this week's excitement, we're off for a lie-down and a cup of tea – enjoy your extra long weekend – we hope you get lots of fantastic pictures.