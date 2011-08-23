Canon unveils new superslim compact

Canon's new IXUS is the slimmest 8x zoom camera in the world

Canon has introduced the world's slimmest compact camera featuring an 8x optical zoom.

The camera, including the 28mm wide angle 8x optical zoom lens. is just 22.1mm thick. It is also one of the first Canon compacts to feature new Intelligent IS.

The IXUS 230 is the latest IXUS in the line-up to benefit from the HS system, which is designed to help with low-light conditions.

Featuring a 12.1-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4 processing, the camera has been specifically designed to capture low-noise images even without a tripod.

The lens starts at 28mm wide angle, extending to a maximum telephoto focal length of 224mm in 35mm equivalent format.

The newly developed Intelligent IS system incorporates a 3.5 stop optical image stabiliser to help correct camera shake when shooting both stills and full HD movies.

Image stabiliser

Seven types of image stabiliser are available on the camera including Normal IS, Dynamic IS, Powered IS, Panning IS, Macro IS, Tripod mode and Dynamic Macro IS. Intelligent IS can automatically detect the shooting condition, adapting the camera settings to match the correct type of stabiliser.

The IXUS 230 IS can capture Full HD video at 24 framers per second with stereo sound. A dedicated movie button is included. The 8x optical zoom can be used during video capture.

A 7.5cm (3 inch) PureColor LCD II G screen can be found on the rear of the camera with 460k dot resolution and a tempered glass outer layer that is resistant to scratches. Hints and tips appear when using the camera to help beginner photographers.

Smart Auto mode is capable of detecting a shooting scene to correctly identify the correct settings and also makes use of Face Detection and Advanced Subject Detection technology.

The camera can shoot at High-speed burst, with the ability to capture up to 8.7 shots per second at 3-million pixel resolution. Full resolution 12.1-million pixel images can be captured continuously at 3.5 shots per second.

A number of creative shooting modes are available including Miniature Effect, Fish-eye Effect, Super Vivid, Poster Effect, Toy Camera, Monochrome and Miniature Effect.

The IXUS 230 HS price will be £229 RRP, and will be available from October.