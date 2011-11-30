Nikon introduces flagship Speedlight

Nikon has introduced a new flashgun to sit in its Speedlight range, the flagship SB-910 replaces the SB-900 and has been redesigned with new menus and controls.

The SB-910 includes several features which are designed for both on-camera or wireless flash photography. The new model combines enhanced operation with an extended zoom range of 17-200mm, along with three illumination patterns for extra control over flash coverage.

Tilting head

Centre-weighted, Even and Standard illumination patterns are available for a variety of different shooting environments. Bounce flash capability is capable through a head that can be titled up to 90 degrees, down to 7 degrees and rotated horizontally through 180 degrees to the right and left.

A thermal protection system has been improved to allow more optimal heat detection and recycling time management.

The ergonomics of the flash have been re-designed, which includes clearer menus and a new groove in the selector dial, so you can feel when settings are changed. Illuminated buttons allow for good visibility in the dark, while the SB-910 incorporates hard cover (plastic) colour filters which are durable and easier to attach than the predecessor.

Main features:

Professional i-TTL Speedlight - compatible with FX and DX format DSLRs.

Guide number: 34 (STD)/39 (CW)/ 31 (EVEN) m at ISO 100 at 35mm

Maximum guide number: 54.5m at SIO 100 (CW, FX-format, at 135 mm)

Centre-weighted, even and standard illumination patterns

Multi-step auto zoom

Redesigned ergonomics

Automatic detection of sensor format

High-speed recycling

AF-Assist illumination

Bounce capability

Thermal protection system

Hard-type incandescent and fluorescent colour filters

Automatic filter detection

Firmware

The Nikon SB-910 UK price will be £449.99 RRP, and will be available from 15 December 2011.