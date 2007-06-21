Fujifilm's 'Big Job' hits the UK

Fujifilm is finally launching its Big Job rugged camera in the UK.

The Fujifilm FinePix Big Job HD-3W is Fujifilm's first ruggedised digital camera, and has been designed for use in the most challenging of environments. It has big buttons, a rubber grip for easy use and a heavy-duty design.

The Big Job HD-3W can handle drops of up to 70cm and is waterproof, dustproof and shockproof. It has a wide-angle 3x optical zoom lens and a 6-megapixel CCD sensor. You can view your snaps easily through the scratch resistant 3-inch LCD screen.

Light sensitivity settings goes up to ISO 1600 and a built-in strobe enables the flash to work at distances up to 10 metres. There's also a system to detect manipulation of images making the Big Job ideal for insurance and forensic photography.

The Fujifilm FinePix Big Job HD-3W will be available from August. Pricing will be announced nearer to the time.