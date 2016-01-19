Some Android users can now install apps directly from search results

Search giant Google is committed to making your Android experience as seamless as possible, and the latest development seems to take away the need for the Play store altogether.

First spotted by Android Police, Google is rolling out the ability to download apps directly from Google search results, without the need to open up the Play Store at all.

While Google has separated app results from traditional web results for a while now, previously selecting apps from the search results page launched the Play Store app on your phone.

Now, for those lucky enough to enjoy the update, selecting the app will automatically launch the Installation permissions popup window.

It appears that the development is only for search results using the Google App, not the Chrome browser.