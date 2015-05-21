The latest Samsung Galaxy Note 5 rumour is a strange one

We're starting to get a pretty clear picture of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, but it's the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Edge that could turn out to be more interesting.

Except it probably won't be called the Galaxy Note 5 Edge at all. We've already heard rumours that the specs will veer away from what the Note 5 offers and now we're hearing from SamMobile that it won't support the S Pen, which is one of the Note's defining features.

That makes it sound a lot more like an oversized Galaxy S6 Edge than a Galaxy Note Edge, especially as the internal codename has apparently been changed from Project Zen to Project Zero 2. That draws strong parallels to the Samsung Galaxy S6, as that was originally codenamed Project Zero.

Phablet turned palmtop

Supposedly Clear View and S View cases will be released for both the Galaxy Note 5 and Project Zero 2, which isn't particularly surprising, but there's also word of a Keyboard Cover for them. That's more surprising, but given that they're phablets they probably could just about support a mini keyboard.

SamMobile goes on to claim that both devices will be launched at IFA 2015, which takes place from September 4-9. That was fully expected anyway given Samsung's past form, but it's always nice to have something approaching a confirmation and it further quashes recent rumours that they might arrive early.

They should be worth the wait too, as earlier rumours point to either a 2K or 4K screen and an Exynos 7422 processor for the Galaxy Note 5 and a 5.4 or 5.5-inch Super AMOLED dual-curved screen along with a hexa-core Snapdragon 808 chip for the Note 5 Edge, which sounds pretty promising.