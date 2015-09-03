Prepare your pockets - the iPhone 6S could be getting even bigger

A set of images that claim to show someone measuring the body of the upcoming iPhone 6S apparently confirms that Apple's new handset will be slightly larger than its predecessor, the iPhone 6.

According to the images that were posted by MacRumours, who received the images from a trusted source, an iPhone 6S was assembled from numerous parts and measured as being 7.08mm thick – compared to the 6.9mm thickness of the iPhone 6.

Previous leaks have suggested that both the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus will be thicker than their predecessors by 0.2mm, with the rumoured inclusion of Force Touch technology being touted as the reason for this size increase.

Giddy heights

The new photos also claim to show a slight increase in the height of the iPhone 6S, with it measuring 138.19mm tall, compared to the iPhone 6's height of 138.1mm.

As size increases go, an increase of 0.09mm isn't the most ground (or pocket) breaking leap, but it does make us wonder what other tech Apple could be making room for inside the iPhone 6S.

The width looks set to increase as well, if these images are to be believed, with a width of 67.68mm compared to 67.0mm of last year's model.

Individually the increases in size might not seem like much, but as MacRumours has calculated that's an overall increase of 3% - so if you're already struggling to fit an iPhone 6 into your pocket, you're going to have even more trouble with the iPhone 6S.

It also means it's unlikely that iPhone 6 cases will fit the iPhone 6S, but with phone case manufacturers allegedly already working on iPhone 6S-specific cases, you probably won't struggle to find something to protect your new iPhone 6S when it eventually launches.