SanDisk gives birth to 4GB M2 memory cards

SanDisk produces a wide variety of flash memory products as well as these M2 cards

Memory card specialist SanDisk announced today that it's introducing a new batch of whopping 4GB Memory Stick Micro (M2) cards. With enough capacity to hold up to 1,000 songs, 2,000 high-resolution photos or 20 hours of MPEG4 video, the 4GB M2 is compatible with Sony Ericsson's latest generation of slim line, multimedia mobile handsets such as the Cyber-shot and Walkman series.

SanDisk announced the 4GB M2 at CTIA Wireless 2007 , where the company is exhibiting its mobile products at the Orange County Convention Center.

"This new card, and other SanDisk cards for mobile phones such as our 4GB microSD High Capacity (SDHC), are reshaping the wireless landscape," said Norm Frentz, director of marketing at SanDisk.

"This is the threshold at which mobile phones provide enough capacity to become the user's all-in-one portable music player, camcorder, photo album and video player."

The M2 format was co-developed by SanDisk and Sony to "meet the growing storage needs of highly compact, multimedia mobile phones". It's the second smallest flash memory media in the world, behind the microSD format, which SanDisk makes.

The 4GB M2 card will ship to OEMs in May, and will be available in retail stores later in the year. Pricing is not yet determined.