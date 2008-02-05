New 16GB iPhone available in the UK

Finally, Apple has announced the much rumoured 16GB version of its Apple iPhone, doubling the memory of the original device.

The 16GB Apple iPhone will be available in Apple Stores, O2 outlets and Carphone Warehouse stores immediately, Apple and O2 confirmed.

The Apple iPod touch has also doubled in size – it’s now available in a 32GB version as well as the previous 16GB and 8GB version.

Never enough

“For some users, there’s never enough memory,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of worldwide Apple iPod and Apple iPhone product marketing.

“Now people can enjoy even more of their music, photos and videos on the most revolutionary mobile phone and best Wi-Fi mobile device in the world.”

The bigger Apple iPhone and the updated Apple iPod touch are both priced at £329.

Curiously, Apple has yet to update its UK Apple Store with the new information, but the US site was down for some time this morning, as we reported earlier. This is a highly unusual move for Apple as it usually takes down its online stores worldwide whenever there is a product update.