HTC's sweetening its Google Play editions with Lollipop next week

HTC has indicated that the Google Play versions of the HTC One M7 and HTC One M8 will be in line for an update to Android 5.0 Lollipop next week.

The confirmation came from HTC's Mo Versi who replied to a tweet stating the target for the upgrade was early next week. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to shed any light on when the standard M7 and M8 handsets can expect the update.

HTC has previously said it will aim to get the update out to its standard phones within 90 days of receiving the final code from Google.

The move isn't altogether a surprise as last year HTC brought the Android 4.4.2 update to the Google Play version of the HTC One M7 before the standard model running HTC's Sense UI.

Android Lollipop is well on its way to a number of devices, find out when you can get it here.

Via AndroidCentral