HTC One A9 successor rumored for IFA, still looks like an iPhone

HTC will reportedly unveil a successor to the HTC One A9 on September 1, just in time for IFA 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

While the sound of a new phone is always exciting, the new HTC handset borrows a few cues from a certain competitor - something the elder One A9 did, too.

Not only will the supposed smartphone maintain its noticeable resemblance to the iPhone 6S, but it will also apparently be called the HTC One A9s - similar to Apple's penchant for adding an "S" to its mid-generation phones, trusted leaker Evan Blass of VentureBeat reports.

Image Credit: VentureBeat

Additionally, a leaked image of the One A9s shows a chassis virtually identical to the original One A9, save for an even more iPhone-like placement of the camera and sensors on the front and rear of the handset.

Though little else was offered up, the One A9s' camera resolutions are reported to be 13 megapixels for the main camera, and five megapixels for the front-facing camera.

Something else worth noting is that the date on the phone's lock screen is October 14. A shot in the dark, but perhaps this hints at a possible fall release date?

With only a few days before IFA, we have high hopes that HTC will offer up concrete details in time for the big show. We just hope Apple doesn't come running into the convention hall with a briefcase full of cease-and-desist notices.