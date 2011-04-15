HTC backtracks on Sense 3.0 Desire S pledge

After the news from a tweet yesterday that HTC wouldn't be able to port Sense 3.0 to older devices, the brand has moved to clarify the situation.

HTC initially said that "Due to Sense's hardware requirements, only our newest devices (Flyer, Evo 3D, Sensation) will be able to support it."

That story was at odds with the statement TechRadar was given at a briefing, where HTC said that it was 'assessing' whether some elements could be ported across to the likes of the HTC Desire S and Incredible S.

Making Sense of it all

And now another Twitter post from the Taiwanese firm has given hope to those that just bought the latest phones:

"Clarification: There are aspects of the latest HTC Sense that won't work on some of our previous devices. We are working to incorporate other aspects that will. Stay tuned."

If we were betting, that would see things like the launchable lock applications and widgets and the fancy new unlocking system coming to other handsets, but the likes of a 3D scrolling might be lost as it could significantly slow down single-core devices.