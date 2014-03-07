Has Samsung done enough to make the Galaxy S5 a winner?

Regardless of what the naysayers may think, the Galaxy S5 marks another notable step forward for Samsung.
The company has brought to the table a device that takes everything back to basics, stripping away unnecessary gimmicks and focusing solely on the core ingredients that make a top-of-the-range smartphone.
There's been the inevitable outcry from some, bemoaning the lack of metallic gloss and similar iPhone-besting features. But once you really dig down into the S5 and take a look at what's new, what's improved and what's been chucked altogether, you begin to realise that it's actually a handset perfectly in keeping with the Galaxy ethos.
In this week's Phone Show, Gareth Beavis and John McCann take an in-depth look at Samsung's latest offering, and explain why this is an Android handset worthy of your time.