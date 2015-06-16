Google Maps can make sure you never see a Closed sign again

Google Maps has got another incredibly useful feature thanks to a recent update that will warn you if the location you're navigating to will be closed by the time you get there.

It could mean that people don't waste a journey by travelling to a store or restaurant, only to be confronted with a Closed sign.

Instead, when you set off, Google Maps will now show a message that reads "Your destination may be closed by the time you arrive".

Just be on time

You can either take heed of the warning and go somewhere else, or cancel and go there anyway. Who knows, maybe you like staring at empty aisles and Closed signs.

At the moment the update is only available for the Android version of Google Maps, but we've reached out to Google to find out when it will be coming to iOS.

Via The Telegraph