10 million Brits overpay for mobiles

Are you running up unnecessary bills on your mobile phone every month?

Over ten million Brits are paying more than necessary for their mobile phones, according to a new survey by consumer watchdog Which?

The new Which? study claims that millions of Brits are paying over the odds for extra texts, call-time and data on top of their agreed monthly line rental with their network provider.

Millions of Brits over-spending

The survey's findings were described by Which? as "not surprising."

Over six million Brits did not know what their monthly limit was for voice call minutes and over five million were unsure of text or data allowances from their mobile contracts.

Which? also claims that over 18 million Brits had actually never switched their mobile phone provider.

Tom McLennan, head of Which? Mobile, said of the findings: "You could be spending hundreds of pounds more than you need to on your mobile every year if you're not on the right tariff.

"If you regularly spend more than your line rental, check your bill to see where you're incurring the extra charges as you may be able to save money by moving to a tariff with more minutes, texts or data.

"If you never go over your agreed line rental, it's because you're not using up your allowance so you may be able to save money by finding a cheaper tariff that reflects your usage."

The Which? survey was based on results from 1,271 adults aged 16 or more.

Via The Guardian