Overwatch kicks off its anniversary with a new event and GotY edition

In celebration of Overwatch’s first birthday, Blizzard is holding a special event starting on May 23 and lasting until June 12.

Titled the “Overwatch Anniversary” event, it will be full of new game modes, special features, and of course, collectible content for players to chase after.

Funny enough, Blizzard didn’t say exactly what all will go down for the celebration. However, it did say that more details will trickle in throughout the week.

What's more, Blizzard is holding a free-weekend from May 26th-29th, for anyone who hasn't gotten into Overwatch to give it a shot and if they choose to pick it up their progress will save over.

Blizzard is also gearing up to release a game of the year edition, which not only celebrates its year of existence, but the huge rack of accolades that the game received in that short span of time.

For players just now hopping into the world of Overwatch, purchasing the GOTY version will net you the exclusive “Origins” content given to early adopters of the game. Additionally, you’ll be granted 10 loot boxes to get you off your feet. At the time of writing, Blizzard didn’t have a price for this version of the game at the ready, but it will be coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC soon.

This anniversary event kicks off year two for Overwatch, which is certain to be as full of twists and changes as the first year, if not moreso. Blizzard says it expects to stick to its cadence of releasing one free chunk of content per month, but whether that will bring new characters , maps or game modes is anyone’s guess.

So, you know what that means: start hunting for ARG clues.