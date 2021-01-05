Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus to launch in India on January 18

The India launch date of the new Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has been officially set to January 18. Oppo announced the launch of the smartphone in India which is the first country to get it after the home country of China.

Oppo’s Reno series has one of the shortest refresh cycles of any smartphone series, currently averaging three iterations each year. The latest update includes the Reno 5, the Reno 5 Pro and the Reno 5 Pro Plus. It seems like the latter will not be available outside of China any time soon.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G: Specs and features

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro will be amongst the first devices in India to get the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, offering a high-performance octa-core architecture along with 5G at 7nm. There could be other configurations available beside the standard 8GB + 128GB variant.

The battery is rated at 4,350mAh with support for 65W Super VOOC fast charging, which should charge it completely in about half an hour. The global variant is likely to run on Color OS 11 atop Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro has a unique back panel that has a blue hue with a matte finish, with tiny specks that glow under light, resembling stars. There are likely to be other subtler colour variants as well.

With a thickness of 7.6mm and a weight of just 173 grams, it should be a pretty ergonomic phone to use, especially with the curved front and back panels. The cameras are housed in a rectangular housing which is slightly raised from the rest of the back. The Chinese variant has a big “Reno Glow” logo on the bottom, but historically, the Indian variants have skipped that branding.

There’s a curved 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a single hole-punch notch on the top left and an in-display fingerprint scanner underneath. With a peak brightness of 1,100nits, it is also HDR10+ compliant.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro has a quad-camera array on the rear: a 64MP f/1.7 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front is a 32MP selfie shooter.