Oppo has a couple of foldable phones lined up for a launch later this year

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Oppo is reportedly working on a couple of mass-market foldable phones. While one of these two upcoming phones has been spoken about earlier and is expected to be a Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival, the other one could be a successor to Oppo’s maiden foldable phone Find N.

According to a report (opens in new tab) citing a renowned Chinese Tipster, Digital Chat Station, the second device has been codenamed Dragonfly.

One of these two devices is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC the other one might have a MediaTek Dimensity SoC under the hood – making it the first foldable phone to do so.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Talking about the Oppo Find N2, the tipster claims that it will follow the design language of the first foldable phone from the brand and will have an inward folding screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The company is said to have worked on various issues reported in the first iteration, however, the company has decided to retain the compact form factor.

There is not much information available about these two devices apart from these random rumblings. Some time back we heard that the company seems to be testing a couple of foldable phones in the Europe and Asian markets, however, we will have to wait for a formal announcement from the company.

Cometition will only help in the democratisation of technology

Oppo is not the only smartphone maker apart from Samsung that is looking to make foldable phones. Brands like Xiaomi and Vivo have already introduced their phones in the domestic market and are probably working on the next-gen devices.

Interestingly Samsung is also working on multiple foldable phones and is probably looking to debut one of the cheapest foldable phones by 2024.

Apart from the challenges like the fragility of the foldable display, the steep acquisition cost remains one of the biggest challenges in the mass adoption of foldable phones.

If only we have more smartphone makers join the bandwagon and improve the technology, it will soon become more affordable and available to all.