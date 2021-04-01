Oppo F19 to be unveiled on April 6 in India

Oppo F19 will be launched on April 6 in India as the third member F19 series. The Oppo F19 will join the Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro Plus which were launched a few weeks back in India along with the Oppo Band Style.

Oppo has sent out invites to the launch event on April 6. The device will be launched in a virtual event at 12 noon along with a well-known stand-up comedian, Zakir Khan. Oppo also says this will be the fastest Oppo phone launch event ever.

Oppo F19 specs

Fastest in the history of OPPO.⚡ ​Get set and get excited, we’re bringing the all-new #OPPOF19 with the superfast OPPO 33W Flash Charge in the Fastest Launch Ever on 6th April, 12PM with @Zakirism. Stay tuned! #FastestLaunch pic.twitter.com/mkz7BHnnG2April 1, 2021 See more

Along with the launch invite, Oppo has also teased and confirmed some of the key features of the upcoming device. For starters, the Oppo F19 is said to be the sleekest smartphone with a 5000mAh battery. Currently, this crown is held by Realme 8 with 7.99 thickness and 177 grams. The Oppo F19 could undercut the Realme 8 in both the aspect.

The big 5,000mAh battery is paired with the 33W Flash charging - this is an interesting addition to the device as brands like Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus are know for using 30W, 50W, and 65W fast charging solutions and only Vivo is currently the one with 33W fast charging speeds along with Xiaomi devices.

The Oppo F19 with its 33W Flash charge will offer 5.5 hours of talk time with just 5 minutes of charge. The Oppo F19 uses an 11V, 3A solution which will charge the device from 0 to 100% in 72 minutes a and a 30 minutes charge will offer up to 54% battery.

Further, the device is also confirmed to come with a Full-HD+ AMOLED display, a punch-hole selfie camera, and a quad-camera setup. The Oppo F19 launch page is already live on Flipkart and it also confirms the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other expected features include Snapdragon 662, 6+128GB configuration, 48MP triple rear camera, 16MP selfie camera, and Android 11 OS based on ColorOS 11.

Launch on April 6, 12 noon Oppo F19 on Amazon | FlipkartView Deal

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!