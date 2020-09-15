Oppo Enco W11, W31 and M31 get permanent price cuts in India

Oppo has announced a price cut on three of its wireless earphones in India. The Oppo Enco W11, Enco W31, and the Enco M31. All three earphones now cost Rs 500 cheaper now.

The Oppo Enco W11 is the cheapest TWS from Oppo the three is now available for Rs 1,999 against the launch price of Rs 2,499. The Oppo W31 TWS is now available for Rs 3,499, a Rs 500 off. And lastly, the Oppo Enco M31 neckband is now available for Rs 1,999.

Oppo Enco W11

The Oppo Enco W11 comes in an in-ear style design. You get buttons on both the buds with a single tap, double-tap, triple tap and touch and hold controls. With the controls, you can play/pause/skip tracks, answer/reject calls, control volume, and also activate voice assistant. It packs in an 8mm dynamic drivers with a titanium-plated diaphragm.

The Enco W11 comes with supports AAC audio format. It is also IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. On a single charge, it can last up to 5 hours and with the case, you get up to 20 hours. It also supports fast charging, a 5 minutes charge will gov one-hour playback. The Enco W11 comes with a Type-C charging port. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and the range here is up to 10 meters.

Oppo Enco W31

The Oppo W31 is one of the best looking TWS in the price segment. It offers a nice all-round sound and punchy bass. You also get two modes with the Oppo W31, a dedicated bass mode here along with balanced mode. For controls, you get double-tap and triple tap functions. On a single charge, the earbuds last up to three hours and with the case you get up to 11 hours. The case can be charged via a Type-C interface. However, the buds miss out on fast charging.

Oppo Enco M31

The Oppo M31 has a neckband with 9.2 dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and noise reduction powered by AI. Also, the Enco M31 supports LDAC for high-quality audio output over the Bluetooth connection. It offers up to 20 hours of playback and the earphone is also IP55 water and dust resistant. It comes in Black and Green colour options.