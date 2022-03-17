Oppo A16e could be a budget smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio chipset

Audio player loading…

Oppo A16e, a budget offering by the brand, could reach the Indian shores by the end of March 2022.

A report by MySmartPrice, quoting tipster Mukul Sharma, suggested that the device could launch in India with a MediaTek Helio processor. Previously, the smartphone was launched in Pakistan with basic specifications.

Furthermore, the report has also revealed the pricing details and the complete spec sheet of the upcoming budget offering by Oppo. It seems like the Oppo A16e is going to compete with devices like Realme Narzo 50A, Moto G31, etc.

Oppo A16e rumoured pricing

As per the report, the Oppo A16e's 3GB variant along with 32GB internal storage will be introduced at a price of Rs 9,990. Apart from that, the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 64GB internal storage will be priced at around Rs 11,990. Speculations are that the smartphone will be shipped in three different colours - Black, Silver, and Blue.

What can we expect?

As we know that the smartphone has already been launched in Pakistan previously, we have a fair idea of what can be expected in terms of specifications. Starting with the screen, we can see a 6.52-inch display with HD+ resolution.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. Now, one thing which we can say here is that MediaTek Helio P22 is a dated chipset with low-performance capabilities. The brand could have gone for Helio G85 SoC which is offered in Realme Narzo 50A. The smartphone will be most probably based on the Android 11 operating system.

In terms of optics, Oppo A16e may get a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary shooter. At the front, we can see a 5MP front snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone might draw power from a 4230mAh battery without any fast charging support.

What we can assume from the rumours specs is that the road ahead of Oppo A16e seems rough. Its competitors like Moto G31, Poco M3, Galaxy M12, and others offer multi-rear camera setup, standard refresh rate, and powerful processors.

Most of the audience is surely not going to find a big enough reason to purchase Oppo A16e instead of other devices available in the same price range. However, we can say that the device could leave a mark on the Indian market only if it is priced under Rs 10,000.

Today's best Oppo A74 5G and Oppo A53 deals Reduced Price ₹15,990 ₹13,990 View Reduced Price ₹19,999 ₹17,550 View ₹17,990 View Show More Deals

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram