Oppo A12 with MediaTek Helio P35 announced

Oppo has expanded the A series of budget smartphones with the launch of Oppo A12 in India. The smartphone starts at a price tag of Rs.9,990 and will be available across all e-commerce platforms and offline stores from June 10.

Oppo A12 Specifications

The device has a 3D diamond-blaze cut design on the back where dual-camera setup along with a LED flashlight and fingerprint sensor accompany the Oppo branding. Front has a water-drop notch styled display which is a 6.22-inch eye protected TFT-LCD panel with a resolution of 1520x720 pixels.

Oppo says the display covers 89% of the screen-to-body ratio and follows the trend of being a display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Mediatek’s Helio P35 powers the device. There are 13MP and 2MP dual rear camera sensors on the back. Oppo says the rear shooter supports up to 6x digital zoom and even has a burst mode.

Other features of the camera include a portrait mode and a dazzle colour mode which is equipped with a pixel-grade colour-mapping algorithm to give vibrant and natural colours. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter with AI beautification to amplify the skin tones.

ColorOS 6.1 Features

The all-new Oppo A12 runs on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 out of the box. While the OS itself is outdated, Oppo says that features like driving mode, smart-assistant and a productivity smart sidebar tool will make the overall experience better. There is also a Soloop Smart Editor with cinematic filters for video editing.

Other features of the device include Smart Dirac sound effects for gaming and video streaming, Face unlocking via the front camera. Further, Oppo says the huge 4230mAh battery will give a backup of up to 8 hours of gaming and 63 hours of audio playback.

Offline Exclusive Offers

Oppo says customers can get six months of extended warranty if they purchase the device before June 21. Apart from this, other offline offers include a 5% cashback from Bank of Baroda Credit card and 5% cashback of Federal bank debit card, when purchased through EMI options.

There are also no-cost EMI options of upto six months on credit card and debit card transactions. Some of the attractive EMI options are provided by Bajaj Finserv, IDFC first bank, ICICI bank, Home Credit and HDB Financial services.

Price and Availability

The Oppo A12 comes in Black and Blue colour variants. It is priced at Rs.9,990 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs.11,490 for the 4GB/64GB variant and will be available across all offline and leading e-commerce platforms starting June 10.