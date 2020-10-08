OnePlus tipped to launch the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 in October

OnePlus is set to launch its flagship phone -the OnePlus 8T next week and it seems this is not the only phone OnePlus will be launching in October. Reports suggest that the company may launch a couple of phones under the Nord lineup by the end of this month.

According to tipster, Mukul Sharma, the devices that could make their debut are Nord 105G and the Nord N100 and as we already know the Nord lineup aims at the affordable category of devices. He, however, also added that these phones could be heading for a US launch and may not be available in India. To recall, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord back in July and was sold primarily in Europe, India, HongKong and Malaysia.

Exclusive: OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 devices are set for launch by the end of this month.#oneplus #OnePlusNordOctober 5, 2020

OnePlus Nord N100 – The surprise element?

Quite like the availability of these devices, there is little information around the specifications of the Nord N100. However, going by the fact that the other device is a 5G capable phone, this one could just come with 4G connectivity.

It could be the cheaper variant of the OnePlus Nord that has made some noise in recent times, unfortunately not much is known about this device.

OnePlus Nord 10 5G – What we already know

Going by the previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord N10 could be the budget OnePlus phone launching in the US instead of the original Nord. It is expected to be priced in the range of $400 and is expected to come with Snapdragon 690 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Codenamed as Billie, the phone may sport a 6.49-inch FHD+ display boasting 90Hz refresh rate. You can expect a quad-camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel snapper.

Interestingly, these are not the only devices that have been spotted on various occasions. At some point the Nord 10 5G or Billie was found to have at least four different variants in works - 'BE2025', 'BE2026', 'BE2028', and 'BE2029' and it was suggested that this phone could be called as OnePlus Nord Lite. Then we also came across another OnePlus device with a codename – Lemonade. Even this one had 5 different variants. To add to the list we also had a Snapdragon 460 powered ‘Clover’.

With so many devices in the making, it is unclear as to which variant is headed where and the best thing we can do is to wait for the OnePlus 8T launch and hope that the company reveals some information about these phones as well.