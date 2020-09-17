OnePlus Nord N10 said to launch in the U.S. later this year

OnePlus’s upcoming affordable Nord series smartphone continues to take shape as we get closer to its launch. A massive leak leaves little left for our imagination.

When the OnePlus Nord was launched, its availability was limited to some parts of Asia and Europe. Soon after, the company confirmed that another smartphone in the series will be headed to the U.S. and other parts of North America later this year. Commonly called the ‘Nord Lite’, a new leak reveals a lot more about it.

According to Android Central , the phone will officially be called the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and is the same device whose internal codename ‘Billie’ surfaced quite a few times recently. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 chipset , which is the cheapest 5G chipset from Qualcomm currently. It is an 8nm octa-core chipset with a max clock speed of 2GHz. It supports the sub-6GHz 5G spectrum, thanks to the Snapdragon X51 RF modem.

Interestingly, the Nord N10 is also tipped to sport a 64MP quad-camera setup, which will be a first for OnePlus. As of now, it is unclear if it will implement an image sensor from Sony or Samsung. The other cameras will be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP auxiliary sensors.

Even while the phone may be a mid-ranger, it will retain the 90Hz refresh rate. It might sport a 6.49-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. We might see OnePlus go back to an LCD panel to keep costs down, a spec which it abandoned in 2015 with the OnePlus 2.

The base variant of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A final retail price of less than $400 has been suggested, but it’s unclear which model that will correspond to. The launch date is still unknown, but it shouldn’t be long after the OnePlus 8T gets unveiled in about a month’s time.