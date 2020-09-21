It’s official: OnePlus 8T India launch date is October 14

OnePlus today confirmed that its next flagship, the OnePlus 8T will be unveiled globally on October 14.

The OnePlus 8T will launch in India at the same time, at 7.30 pm IST. The company also indirectly confirmed that the flagship series will only include one smartphone, reaffirming that a OnePlus 8T Pro will not exist. This time around, the tagline is “Ultra stops at nothing.” The landing page on Amazon.in , where people can play a quiz and get a chance to win the phone.

"With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

OnePlus 8T specs (expected)

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The major talking point with the T series this time is the absence of a “Pro” version. The OnePlus 8T will be the only device in the series. Credible leaks suggest that it will pack in a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the device is expected to pack either the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset or the Snapdragon 865 chipset. 5G capabilities will also make the cut.

The cameras on the rear are said to consist of a quad-camera setup along with a 48MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The biggest upgrade, however, is said to come with the charging speeds. The OnePlus 8T is expected to support 65W wired charging support, which will be the fastest on any OnePlus device yet. The OnePlus 8T might also be the first device in the world to run on Android 11 out of the box.