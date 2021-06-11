OnePlus Nord CE 5G pre-orders start in India

The OnePlus Nord CE was unveiled yesterday as the company’s new mid-range smartphone globally. It is now available for pre-orders in India, on Amazon as well as the official website.
Launched on June 10, the OnePlus Nord CE is now the cheapest phone from the brand. It will be available on open sale starting June 16, but interested customers can pre-order it already. The Blue Void and Charcoal Ink variants are already listed, but the Silver Ray colour will be available from June 23 onwards.
6GB+128GB: Rs 22,999 | 8GB+128GB: Rs 24,999 | 12GB+256GB: Rs 27,999
OnePlus Nord CE pre-orders are now open (starting June 11, 12 pm). HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000, across all channels.
Orders on OnePlus.in (Red Cable Club members) will get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack along with a Rs 1,000 discount coupon for other products. American Express cards will be eligible for a 5% cashback as well.
Orders on Amazon.in will receive an Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 500.
|Configuration
|Price
|Colours
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 22,999
|Charcoal Ink
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 24,999
|Blue Void, Charcoal Ink
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 27,999
|Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray
OnePlus Nord CE specs and features
The OnePlus Nord CE is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset and is 5G capable. It has a 90Hz AMOLED display that spans 6.43-inches and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
There’s a 64MP primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochromatic sensor, as well as a 16MP selfie camera. The battery is rated at 4,500mAh and supports 30W fast charging.
