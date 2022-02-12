OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G key specifications revealed via Amazon listing

Audio player loading…

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is all set to make its India debut on February 17th. Previously, the specifications sheet and the expected pricing of the smartphone surfaced online. In a recent development, the smartphone got listed on Amazon, and the microsite of the device has put a stamp on the fact that it will support superVOOC 65W fast charging.

Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that the smartphone will have a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The microsite has three more sections which mean that more specifications of the device will be revealed ahead of its launch. Furthermore, a quiz is also going on via the microsite through which users can win free goodies.

Rumours suggest that the device will be available in two different colour options, including Bahamas Blue and Gray Mirror.

Reports suggest that the phone could be priced in the Sub-Rs. 25,000 price segment and the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 128GB internal storage could be priced around Rs 23,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage could retail at Rs 24,999.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G expected specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 CE may feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display of the device might also have HDR10+ support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset and based on the Android 11 operating system. The storage of the smartphone will be expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

When it comes to photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G could rock a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP additional snapper. At the front, the device may have a 16MP lens for video calls and selfies.

The smartphone might draw power from a 4,500mAh battery that will support 65W superVOOC fast charging. The introduction of SuperVOOC is the result of the OnePlus' merger with Oppo that happened last year.

