OnePlus introduces a white colour variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China

OnePlus has announced the availability of the white colour variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China. The addition of this new colour variant means that the phone now retails in three different colour options – Black, Green and White.

This special edition will sell in a single storage and memory combination and is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The new variant will start retailing from March 1 onwards in China and is priced at CNY 5799 or USD 917 – which makes it slightly premium compared to the regular variants.

In the past, OnePlus has introduced the white variant of its flagship phones. We had a silk white variant of the OnePlus 6 and last year we came across a similar white coloured variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro. Though this wasn’t mass-produced but looking at the users’ excitement around the unreleased variant the company might have decided to introduce the OnePlus 10 Pro with a white paint job.

Apart from the new colour and a bumped-up price, the OnePlus 10 Pro white variant doesn’t bring anything new to the table. The phone still comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, 5000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The phone still carries a Galaxy S21 Ultra-inspired camera module that houses a triple rear camera setup. The cameras on this phone are fine-tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad. The phone runs on Android 12 powered ColorOS 12 out of the box

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch

While OnePlus has only announced the Pro variant in China, the lineup is expected to come with a base variant as well. The stock variant of the OnePlus 10 series could be introduced during the global unveiling of this lineup.

A recent report revealed that the company might be looking to go aggressive in the Indian market and might end up launching various devices throughout the year. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also said to be a part of this launch plan and is rumoured to launch in India in March.

The company hasn’t yet announced the launch plans officially, though we will keep you informed as soon as we hear anything. Till then, stay tuned.

