OnePlus 9RT India variant gets listed on Geekbench

The OnePlus 9RT is all set to launch in India later this week and there is no mystery around the handset that went official in China on October 13 last year. Pitched as an affordable flagship by OnePlus, the Indian variant of the new handset has now made its appearance on Geekbench listings.

It was MySmartPrice that spotted the device on the Geekbench listings that provides details of its performance specifications. The device is listed with the model number MT2111 that was also earlier spotted on the BIS website listings.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset which had a peak clock speed of 2.84GHz and on three cores hit 2.42GHz. The octa-core SoC has four efficiency cores that clocked at 1.8GHz. The device that got listed for testing came with 12GB RAM, while earlier reports did indicate an 8GB RAM variant as well.

The listing also revealed that the phone scored 888 and 3319 in its single-core and multi-core tests, which is lower than what the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro scored. But that's obvious considering that the upcoming flagship is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Here is a quick recall of the OnePlus 9RT specifications. It has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution on a flat screen that carries a hole-punch cutout at the top left for the selfie camera. The device also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

As has been the case with most OnePlus devices in recent times, the camera island and specifications are top-notch. The triple-camera setup comprises a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS with a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera. It's 4,500mAh battery comes with 65W fast charging support.

