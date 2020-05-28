OnePlus 8 series’ sale in India postponed once again

The OnePlus 8 series sale date has been pushed ahead, yet again. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were set to go on sale starting tomorrow (May 29). However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the sale date is now pushed ahead and the new sale date will be soon announced.

The OnePlus 8 series production was temporarily halted last week and has altered the sales plan. Due to this particular reason, the date had to be pushed ahead in India. The new date for open sale will be soon announced by the company.

OnePlus also mentioned that the OnePlus 8 device will go on sale tomorrow across online and offline channels at 12 PM. However, this will be a limited sale and not everyone might be able to get their hands on. The special Pop-up bundle box sale did take place as planned for the OnePlus 8 today but in very limited quantities. Moreover, the deliveries are currently slated for July second week.

The OnePlus 8 went on a special sale in India a couple of weeks ago and became the best seller on Amazon. Again, the units were very limited. If you have already pre-booked OnePlus 8 Series 5G on Amazon or OnePlus stores you can purchase devices as and when stocks are available.

The delay is production is quite understandable as manufacturing units for most products are working with one-third capacity, given the social distancing norms that are in vogue due to the growing Covid-19 cases.

The lower-than-normal workforce also means a slower process and thus, the delay. Another reason might also be that recently six Oppo employees tested positive for coronavirus. And, since Oppo and OnePlus share the same production unit, the company was also forced to halt the production.

Lastly, since OnePlus is trying to produce all of their OnePlus 8 series devices in India, there are now left with no choice but, wait and ramp up the production in the coming days. It remains to be seen how the federal government and the states respond when the fourth phase of India's lockdown comes to an end this Sunday.