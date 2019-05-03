OnePlus 7 Pro up for pre-booking on Amazon India ahead of launch

You could be among the first few owners of the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro as the pre-booking for the phone has gone live in India. Amazon India has started registering customers for the OnePlus 7 Pro which is expected to be the company’s high-end variant in the series.

Interested customers can head over to Amazon India and reserve the OnePlus 7 Pro by paying Rs 1,000 to get a gift card of the same value. This gift card can then be redeemed against the purchase of the OnePlus phone when it goes on sale.

Read More: OnePlus 7 Pro Geekbench scores trump Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

In addition, customers who pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro are also eligible for accidental screen replacement worth Rs 15,000, valid for a period of 6 months from the date of purchase. This insurance comes with a processing fee of Rs 750 which has to be paid by the user at the time of claiming the offer.

To boost offline sales, OnePlus will accept pre-orders of OnePlus 7 Pro through OnePlus Stores, Croma and Reliance Digital stores pan India. Interested buyers will need to pay a pre-booking fee of Rs 2,000 which can be redeemed on the purchase of the phone.

OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to be top-of-the-line OnePlus phone in the 7 series with features like AMOLED display with high refresh rate, triple cameras with 3x zoom, 30W fast charging among others. Recently, DisplayMate Labs awarded the OnePlus 7 Pro with an A+ rating for its OLED display which is rumoured to be curved around the edges.