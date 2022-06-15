OnePlus 10T could ship without the Hasselblad branding

Audio player loading…

OnePlus has had a busy year as the company has hosted multiple events to launch various smartphones already in the global market. The next phone from the smartphone maker could be the OnePlus 10T - which is already keeping the rumour mill abuzz.

As per a report by MySmartPrice (opens in new tab), the renders of the OnePlus 10T have leaked online that give a rough idea of what we can see in terms of design.

A major highlight regarding the device is that it is not going to get the Hasselblad branding. Considering the previous trends, All three flagships, the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro come with Hasselblad branding.

As for the design, the smartphone looks quite identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro. We can see triple rear camera shooters along with a LED flash.

The volume rocker is placed on the left spine of the device, and the power button is on the right side. The leaked images suggest that it will be available in a Black colour option. However, at the time of launch, we can see more options coming our way.

What can we expect?

As for the pricing, the smartphone is said to be priced somewhere between CNY 3,000 to CNY 4,000, which converts to Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000. However, that sounds a little vague as the OnePlus 10R is available in the Indian market at a similar budget.

On the contrary, the Pro variant is available in the price range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. We can say that OnePlus will do its best to fill the price gap between the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus 10 Pro with the OnePlus 10T.

The OnePlus 10T may debut with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. There are speculations that the smartphone will get a 150W or 160W fast charging head. The device could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 to be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage on the base variant and 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

