OnePlus 1000 Days sale offers discounts up to Rs 4,000 on OnePlus 3T

To celebrate its 1000 days in the Indian market, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is offering discounts and cashback on its popular smartphones. The OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 are both available with discounts and offers on Amazon India, for a period of 3 days. The offers range from discounts, cashbacks to zero cost EMIs and more.

During the OnePlus 1000 Days sale, the OnePlus 3T is available at a discount of Rs. 4,000. Under the offer, the new price of the OnePlus 3T is Rs. 25,999 until Thursday. Apart from the flat discount of Rs. 4,000, you can also get an additional Rs. 2,000 cashback if you use an Axis Bank debit or credit card to make the payment. Furthermore, buyers can also get an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of old phones.

OnePlus 3T 64GB @ Amazon @ Rs 25,999 (save Rs 4,000)

OnePlus 5 buyers can also avail of the Rs. 2,000 cashback and extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchanges. The flat discount is not available on this phone, though. To make up for this, OnePlus is offering up to Rs. 25,000 worth of Cleatrip vouchers to 100 lucky customers.

OnePlus 5 64GB @ Amazon @ Rs 32,999

OnePlus 5 128GB @ Amazon @ Rs 37,999

Apart from that, all OnePlus 5 buyers also get up to Rs. 500 worth of credit for Kindle eBooks, Rs. 250 in Amazon Pay balance if you use the Amazon Prime video app and 12 months of damage insurance for free from Servify. Additionally, buyers can also get up to 75GB data free on Vodafone, along with three months subscription to Vodafone Play for free.

It is worth noting that these offers are available only on Amazon India. The company’s official Indian store doesn’t have any of these offers listed as of now.