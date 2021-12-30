OnePlus 10 Pro could come with blazing fast charging

Audio player loading…

OnePlus’s flagship phone – the OnePlus 10 Pro is slated to launch early next month and is already up for pre-orders in China . Interestingly, the launch will coincide with the launch of Realme GT 2 Pro - the most important device for Realme yet.

Like any other smartphone that is about to launch it has to go through the routine of acquiring necessary certifications and the OnePlus 10 Pro is no exception. However, one such certification listing has seemingly confirmed a rumour around the charging speeds of the phone.

Folks at MySmartPrice have spotted the OnePlus 10 Pro on Chinese certification platform 3C which has the phone listed under the model number NE2210. Most importantly the charging brick which has a model VXB8JACH is listed with maximum support of 80W fast charging (7.3ampere at 11V).

Compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro which came with a 65W charging support is a massive upgrade. To recall, the OnePlus 9 Pro rocking a 4500 mAh battery pack was able to charge fully in less than an hours’ time. This itself is impressive but the upcoming phone is poised to better the record by a fair margin.

The listing doesn’t reveal much apart from this; however, it would be interesting to see the kind of wireless charging support the phone comes with. The current-gen OnePlus 9 Pro came with a 50W wireless charging support which, by the way, is way faster than the wires charging support that most smartphones come with.

Goodbye power banks

There was a time when phones came with a 7000 mAh battery pack or a portable charging brick was one of the first that you’d pack in your travel kit.

However, with the way the charging tech has evolved over the last few years, both the above mentioned “necessities” have become redundant. Most modern smartphones come equipped with an average battery pack of 4500 mAh but with a charging solution as fast as 80W or a 120W - that the Xiaomi 11i will come with, you barely need a few minutes to charge the battery to its brim.

Though there is one caveat here that fast charging might degrade the battery life over a long period. This means that the shelf life of the phone could reduce drastically once the battery starts deteriorating – forcing you to upgrade or change the handset.

Secondly, you’ll be required to carry the specific charging brick that is compatible with your phone as these technologies are proprietary. So, the idea of carrying a universal charger for multiple such devices goes out of the window as well.

If you’re able to live with these limitations till the time phone makers further improve the technology at the backend, devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro or Xiaomi 11i could be the perfect ones for you.

